The Duke basketball team is beginning its postseason journey on Thursday as they are taking on Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils won the ACC regular title, and star freshman Cooper Flagg is a big reason why. Flagg is one of the best college basketball players that the game has ever seen, and he is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Former Blue Devil and current Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero has been impressed.

Paolo Banchero knows what it takes to be successful at Duke, and he knows what it takes to be successful in the NBA. Banchero spent just one season with the Blue Devils before going to the NBA, and he was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Cooper Flagg is likely going to have a similar journey. He hasn't officially declared yet, but everyone expects him to leave the Duke basketball progeam after this season. Banchero expects him to be a special player going forward, and he recently recalled the first time that he saw Flagg play in-person.

“I think Cooper is ridiculous,” Banchero said during a recent episode of Boardroom. “I remember the first time in person at [Jayson] Tatum’s camp two years ago. The one thing that stood out was his motor and all the things he’s able to do on the court without the ball in his hands. He’s running the floor, he’s boxing out every time, he’s on the glass, he’s playing defense, he’s in the lanes. Then on top of that you add to his offensive game – now he’s a complete player.”

Flagg has been exceptional during his freshman season as he is currently averaging 19.4 points per game. He is also avergaing 7.6 rebounds per game and 4.2 assists per game. Flagg is shooting 49.4% from the floor and 37.7% from deep.

Cooper Flagg has led this Duke basketball team to a special season as they are currently ranked #1 in the country, and they are going to get a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Unfortuantely, Flagg did go down with an ankle injury during the first half of Duke's ACC Tournament game against Georgia Tech on Thursday.

Flagg landed awkwardly on his ankle during the contest, and he was later shown in a wheelchair. It is not still not clear how severe the injury is, but Flagg was clearly in a lot of pain. Let's hope that it's nothing major and that he is able to play in the NCAA Tournament.