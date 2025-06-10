NCAA men's basketball will look different this coming season. An NCAA panel allowed the men's game to add coach's challenges and other new regulations, per the NCAA.

Other changes include limiting the amount of time that officials may spend at the monitor reviewing calls on the floor. This is meant to help the game keep a faster pace. These changes are strictly exclusive to NCAA men's college basketball, and not the women's game.

“Under the coach's challenge rule, teams must have a timeout to request an instant replay review challenge. If the instant replay review challenge is successful, teams will be allowed to have one additional video review challenge for the rest of the game, including overtime,” the NCAA said in a release. “If the first video review challenge is unsuccessful, the team loses the ability to challenge the rest of the game.”

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced the changes Tuesday.

Inside the other NCAA basketball rules changes

The panel approved a number of other measures. This includes giving officials more flexibility to step in with a whistle when players initiate contact.

“Officials will have the option to call a Flagrant 1 foul when a player is contacted to the groin. A Flagrant 1 foul results in two free throws for the offended team and possession of the ball,” the NCAA said. “Previously, officials could only call a common foul or deem it a Flagrant 2 foul, in which the player receives an ejection, and the offended team receives two free throws and possession of the ball.”

Men's college basketball still uses two halves to play the game, instead of four quarters. The NCAA has been under fire for not changing the format of the men's game to quarters. That might change, as the NCAA committee also recommended Division I conferences create a joint working group to look into changing the format.

The 2025-26 basketball season starts in the fall.