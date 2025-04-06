Nobody could predict the shocking ending to the Duke-Houston NCAA Tournament Final Four matchup, but that has not stopped people from pointing fingers in the aftermath. With the way the team collapsed late in the game, former longtime NBA coach George Karl believes it was Jon Scheyer, and not any player on the court, who cost the Blue Devils the game.

Karl responded to a tweet from former Duke star Jay Williams to rub the loss into the ESPN analyst's face. The 73-year-old former coach reacted to Williams saying he was “sick” by letting him know he feels Scheyer blew the game from the sidelines by “slowing the game down” and allowing Houston to catch up.

“Your coach slowed down the game at eight minutes, coached scared and took your dominance,” Karl tweeted. “Franklin Street is rocking!”

Duke led the game by as much as 14 points, holding its biggest lead near the eight-minute mark that Karl referenced. But after Tyrese Proctor made a free throw with 8:17 remaining, the Blue Devils would only go on to score eight more points the rest of the way.

Despite the sluggish end, ESPN still gave Duke a 91 percent chance of winning the game with one minute remaining. A Kon Knueppel free throw gave Scheyer's team a six-point advantage with one minute remaining. Yet, turnovers and missed free throws plagued the Blue Devils down the stretch, allowing a National Championship Game appearance to slip through their fingers.

Fans agree with George Karl by blaming Duke's loss on Jon Scheyer

As a former North Carolina basketball star, Karl has a natural hatred for Duke and is known for celebrating the Blue Devils' losses. It came as no surprise that the Dean Smith pupil took pleasure in mocking his rivals at their lowest moment. However, he was not the only fan to place the blame on Scheyer after the game on social media. While many were in shock by the result, the third-year head coach was ridiculed online for his part in the loss.

Fans did not hold back on Scheyer, denouncing the way he led his team over the final few minutes of the game. Proctor, who missed his free throw on the front end of a one-and-one with 20 seconds remaining, also was a popular target.

For the third straight season, Scheyer failed to bring Duke to a national title. However, the NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance was his best finish as he continues to progress each year.