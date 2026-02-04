Duke remained unblemished in the ACC after beating Boston College, 67-49, at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

The fourth-ranked Blue Devils notched their 10th straight win overall and improved to 21-1.

Duke was hardly challenged in the contest, taking control early and maintaining its foot on the gas. Boston College fell to 9-13, including 2-7 in the ACC.

Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer was delighted with their latest romp, but he also tipped his hat to the Eagles.

“I thought our defense was really good overall. There were some ugly moments in the second half, but credit Boston College, they’re really good on defense as well. But I'm really proud of our effort overall,” said Scheyer, as quoted by Duke commentator David Shumate.

The Blue Devils limited the Eagles to their season-low in points. Boston College only shot 38% from the field and committed 12 turnovers, which Duke converted into 13 points.

Cameron Boozer once again led the way for Duke, tallying game-highs of 19 points, 12 rebounds, and five steals. Patrick Ngongba II provided support with a near double-double of nine points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Evans and Maliq Brown, meanwhile, provided defensive energy.

Fred Payne was the lone player to score in double digits for Boston College, ending up with 14 points.

Scheyer had his fair share of battles against good defensive teams as a key player for the Blue Devils from 2006 to 2010. So he definitely knows how to deal with them.

Duke, the reigning ACC champion, will return to action on Saturday against archrival North Carolina at Dean Smith Center.