The father-son duo of LeBron James and Bronny James made NBA history during their performances in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

LeBron is going through the 23rd year of his legendary NBA career, a historic record. As for Bronny, he is progressing through his sophomore campaign.

The duo has already accomplished the feat of being the first father-son duo to play together in a game last season. In this campaign, they obtained another historic feat with their first assist. Bronny began the highlight with a pass to LeBron, who passed the ball back as his son fired and knocked down the 3-point attempt.

LeBron ⏩ Bronny! LeBron and Bronny James combine for the first-ever father-to-son assist in NBA History 🎯 pic.twitter.com/7isNVeHyR7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2026

How LeBron James, Lakers played against Nets

LeBron and Bronny James will continue enjoying their time together as family and teammates on the Lakers squad. Their win over the Nets on top of the historic father-son feat was the cherry on top.

The game was close as Los Angeles only led 85-84 after three quarters. Despite this, the hosts ran away with the game as they torched Brooklyn 31-15 in the last 12 minutes of regulation.

Four players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including James. He finished with a stat line of 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and one steal. He shot 5-of-11 from the field and 4-of-7 from the free-throw line. Luka Doncic dominated with 41 points and eight rebounds, Austin Reaves came next with 26 points and eight rebounds, while Jaxson Hayes provided 10 points and eight rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to a 48-24 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves while trailing the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Washington Wizards as tip-off will take place on March 30 at 10 p.m. ET.