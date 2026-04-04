Charlotte 49ers women's basketball coach Tomekia Reed is taking a leave of absence from the program for medical reasons, per a statement from the institution. LaShonda Cousin, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the team, is serving in the capacity of interim head coach.

“Coach Reed has our full love and support as she manages her health and recovery,” White said in the statement. “We know Niner Nation and the women's basketball community will be respectful of her privacy and continue to offer their support as well. Our program remains in good hands as Coach Reed has a connected staff more than capable of continuing to build a winning culture here at Charlotte…Coach Cousin and the rest of our staff are prepared to attack the offseason with energy, excitement, and purpose. Charlotte Women's Basketball will be well prepared for the 2026-27 season.”

Reed is well known for her tenure as head coach of Jackson State University. During her time leading the Jackson State Tigers women's basketball, Tomekia Reed built one of the program’s most successful stretches. She guided the Tigers to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021, 2022, and 2024 while capturing multiple Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. Her tenure also produced professional talent, with Ameshya Williams-Holliday selected by the Indiana Fever in 2022 and Angel Jackson drafted by the Las Vegas Aces in 2024.

She's been with the 49ers for two seasons. This past season, Reed led Charlotte to a 14–18 finish last season. During the campaign, Princess Anderson earned third-team All-Conference honors after averaging 15.7 points per game, while Tanajah Hayes was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Newcomer Team after ranking second in the league with 5.5 assists per game.