Michigan basketball wants a new reason to sing “Hail to the Victors” after the Final Four. The Wolverines are aiming to end their 37-year national title dry spell starting with the Arizona showdown. Even famed Wolverines the Fab Five will be in attendance inside Lucas Oil Stadium to see Michigan chase its latest championship.

Michigan won't have an easy showdown in the late game of the round of four, though. Arizona entered as a heavy favorite to win it all and stand in the way of the Wolverines.

The Wildcats present a strong blend of balance featuring a deep frontcourt and guards who can get hot on the scoring end. ‘Zona is aiming to put the Wolverines at multiple disadvantages in Indianapolis.

However, Michigan presents these reasons on why Monday will become a celebration time.

Michigan presents its own versatility

Head coach Dusty May created balance too with constructing this roster.

Michigan starts pounding teams immediately up front via the likes of Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara. All three can counter Arizona's deep lineup of bigs Tobe Awaka, Motiejus Krivas and Koa Peat.

But May can turn to backcourt scorers too. Starting with a healthier Elliot Cadeau, who endured a brief freak health scare before the Arizona game.

Cadeau's presence hands May four scorers who can hit double figures on any given night. But it's more than scoring options that put Michigan at an advantage here.

Wolverines hold bench advantage

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd comfortably plays up to seven guys each night. His starting lineup wears teams down before rotating the reserves.

May and Michigan, however, present a deeper bench lineup.

Roddy Gayle Jr. is an efficient shooter when called upon, averaging 10.25 points per game off the bench. Trey McKenney is another guard capable of getting hot, combining to score 29 points in the last two wins over Alabama and Tennessee.

Nimari Burnett becomes the eighth reserve option, hitting 8.4 points per game in less than 20 minutes of action. May's deep arsenal of guards are built to give Arizona fits. Plus potentially expose the Wildcats' lack of reserve options.

May likely will learn from past

Lloyd is a talented coach and a masterful adjuster on the fly. He's redesigned game plans to throttle teams during the second half in March Madness.

But his coaching counterpart knows this stage far better. May returns to the round of four for the second time since 2023.

The 49-year-old took an underdog Florida Atlantic University team to a deep Final Four run, then lost on a buzzer beater. He's bound to preach finishing inside the Wolverines' locker room before his team runs out to the floor.

Experience presents one more big factor in Michigan's list of advantages.