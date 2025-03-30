The Duke Blue Devils have garnered national attention all season long, mostly due to NBA prospect and potential No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. But the Blue Devils have been more than just Flagg, they've been one of the elite teams in the country, consistently ranking among the top three in the AP men's basketball poll. On Saturday, Duke punched their ticket to the Final Four amid head coach Jon Scheyer's message to the team, as per Brenden Marks of The Athletic.

“It's our time, right f**king now. Right f**king now!” Scheyer told his team. “This is our game.”

Jon Scheyer's message must have worked as Duke advanced to the Final Four for the first time during his tenure as head coach, and for the first time since 2022. Duke was able to defeat Alabama fairly easily, 85-65. The Blue Devils will await the winner between Houston and Tennessee.

It's been a strong season for the Blue Devils, their best since Scheyer took the helm. Duke finished with an overall record of 35-3 and 19-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Scheyer took over as head coach ahead of the 2022-23 season with the Blue Devils coming off a Final Four appearance and following Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski's retirement.

Scheyer played for Krzyzewski at Duke and had been on his coaching staff as an assistant. The Blue Devils have advanced farther each year in the NCAA Tournament since Scheyer has been head coach. His first year they reached the round of 32, last year they made it to the Elite Eight, and this year they're in the Final Four.

Following his college basketball career, Scheyer did not make it to the NBA and instead had been playing overseas and in the G League. When he returned overseas in 2013 was when he joined the coaching staff at Duke as an assistant.