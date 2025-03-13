The Duke basketball team played its first game in the ACC Tournament on Thursday against Georgia Tech, and it was a roller coaster ride for the Blue Devils. The Yellow Jackets were in complete control for much of the first half as they led by as many as 14 points, but Duke was able to trim the deficit down to five by halftime. However, the Blue Devils lost Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown to injuries during the first half. Still, Duke came back in the second half to earn a 78-70 win.

Cooper Flagg landed awkwardly on his left ankle, and he did not return. Maliq Brown dislocated his shoulder, and he did not come back into the game either. Duke still found a way to get the win, however.

The Duke basketball team was facing a lot of adversity as two of their best players went down when they were down in the first half. Head coach Jon Scheyer loved the response that he saw from his team.

“I couldn’t be more proud – you’re facing a team fighting for their life, we suffer two injuries in the first half and to respond to all that was really impressive -so many guys stepped up and Kon was so solid throughout,” Jon Scheyer said after the game, according to a post from David Shumate.

Duke started the second half on a 12-0 run to take a 38-31 lead, and it looked like they were going to run away with it. Georgia Tech did a good job staying in the game, however. The Yellow Jackets kept things close, but they weren't able to ever fully make a comeback.

Cooper Flagg ended up getting x-rays on his ankle, and they came back negative. Jon Scheyer does not want him to play for the rest of the ACC Tournament, but it sounds like Flagg should be fine for the big dance next week.

Maliq Brown is definitely going to be out, but Scheyer doesn't know how long his absence will last.

With the win over Georgia Tech, Duke is moving on to the next round of the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils had to wait to find out who their opponent is as North Carolina and Wake Forest battled things out after Duke beat Georgia Tech. That game hasn't quite wrapped up yet, but Duke will get the winner.

The Duke basketball team obviously wants to win the ACC Tournament, but winning a national title is the main goal. They need to make sure that Cooper Flagg doesn't make his injury worse, so it's unlikely that we see him play on Friday.