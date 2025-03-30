Duke basketball big man Khaman Maluach is having an incredible NCAA tournament. The big man is shooting 87 percent from the field in March Madness. No one has a higher field goal percentage entering the Final Four since 1985, per CBS Sports.

Maluach is shooting 20-for-23 from the field in four games. Duke basketball has raced through the tournament, putting up some truly impressive blowout victories.

Duke is now on to the Final Four, for the first time in Coach Jon Scheyer's tenure. Duke is led by several freshmen, including Maluach and superstar Cooper Flagg.

Maluach had 14 points and nine rebounds in Duke's last game, a 85-65 win over Alabama. The Duke center posted 31 minutes of action for the Blue Devils.

Khaman Maluach has been an important piece for Duke basketball

Maluach averages 8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds this season. He has posted several double-doubles this year in ACC play. Duke won the ACC regular season championship, as well as the tournament championship.

While Flagg is considered a no. 1 overall NBA Draft pick this year, Maluach's future is a bit more murky. The freshman has the option of course to return to Duke next season, or go in the transfer portal. It is likely that Maluach will be a first round NBA Draft pick if he chooses to enter the draft.

The Duke center is known for his passion and intensity. Earlier this season, Maluach was seen getting physically sick on the sidelines in a game against North Carolina State. The big man tried to continue playing, but ultimately needed some medical attention.

Duke basketball is having a very special season. The team is in the Final Four with mostly freshmen leading the way. Maluach joins Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel in the team's rotation. Flagg struggled in the team's Elite Eight win over Alabama, and still the Blue Devils were able to win in a blowout.

The Blue Devils certainly look like a national champion. Duke defeated Alabama by 20, Baylor by 23, and Mount St. Mary's by 44 points in March Madness. Duke struggled some with Arizona, but ultimately defeated the Wildcats by 7.

Duke's coach Scheyer has hit some home runs in this recruiting class. Scheyer is in his third season at the school. He made the Elite Eight last season, but lost to North Carolina State. This is his first Final Four as a head coach.

Duke's next opponent will be decided on Sunday. The Blue Devils will face either Houston or Tennessee.