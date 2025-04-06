Duke basketball is issuing no comment on a situation regarding big man Khaman Maluach. Maluach is from South Sudan, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is looking to revoke visas from people in the United States from that country.

“I am taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and to restrict any further issuance to prevent entry into the United States, effective immediately, due to the failure of South Sudan's transitional government to accept the return of its repatriated citizens in a timely manner,” Rubio said on X, formerly Twitter.

Maluach played for Duke in their Final Four game on Saturday night. If Rubio's order is enforced, that would mean Maluach would have to leave the country and the Duke program.

“Per Duke spokespeople, the program has no comment on the situation at this time,” Athletic reporter Brendan Marks said on X.

Duke's season is over after losing a late lead against Houston in the Final Four. Houston defeated Duke, 70-67, to advance to the national championship game.

Khaman Maluach has been an asset for Duke

Maluach is a force underneath the basket. The Duke big man finished his freshman season at the program averaging 8.6 points a game. He shot 71 percent from the field this year while also grabbing 6.6 rebounds a contest.

Against Houston, Maluach continued his strong play. He finished the game with six points, one block and an assist in 21 minutes of play. While that stat line isn't eye-popping, Maluach played with physicality and intensity.

The Duke star is considered an NBA Draft pick this coming summer. Those plans would certainly change if Maluach is forced to leave the country. Duke's athletic director is looking into the situation, per the Daily Mail.

Maluach could return to Duke next season or go into the transfer portal, due to his eligibility. Duke fans will be watching closely as this diplomatic situation with South Sudan continues.