Back in September, the NC State Wolfpack secured their first commitment for the class of 2026 in big man Trevon Carter-Givens. Will Wade continues to put his mark on the NC State program early in his tenure, and Carter-Givens has the potential to help elevate the status of the program in the years to come, that is before he ultimately heads to the NBA.

During Wade’s tenure at LSU, he had a solid track-record of getting players to the NBA. Tremont Waters and Skylar Mays were the first players he had drafted as Tigers, and three LSU players are currently among some of the most productive players in the league in Naz Reid, Cam Thomas and Tari Eason. This year, his first at NC State, Wade has Darrion Williams on NBA Draft radars.

Once Trevon Carter-Givens gets to NC State next season, he’s hoping to become one of the next to get to the NBA. After he took a campus visit amid continued communication with Wade, it was an easy choice for him.

“Just going on a visit, talking to Coach Wade, knowing his plans for me and knowing NC State,” Carter-Givens told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “That’s where I can really grow and shine and become an NBA player.”

One of the most intriguing aspects of Carter-Givens’ game is his defense. He’s quick and athletic, and possesses a long wingspan. As he continues to develop, he’ll eventually add muscle which will help with his man-to-man defense.

These are clips of NC State commit Trevon Carter-Givens who’s known to be the best shot blocker in America! Last year you saw the elite lob threat & short roll abilities. Now he’s added more to his game from his 3 point shooting to his offensive moves. 6’11 w/7’6 Wingspan! https://t.co/eYBoeGfqb3 pic.twitter.com/bGyA3XkS2A — Julius V. (@JuliusVElite0) January 1, 2026

But in the meantime, Carter-Givens is already a strong help defender and rim protector. He has good instincts around the basket, and the shots he doesn’t block, he certainly alters, deterring opposing players from coming into the paint. The defensive end is where he can make an immediate impact at NC State next season, and he has the potential to be one of the best defensive players in the ACC.

“It’s just protecting the paint, no points at the rim,” Carter-Givens said. “I can bring my shot-blocking of course, playing defense. I feel like my energy all around, just my all-around defensive presence.”

In today’s game, traditional big men are a rarity. The common center is able to do multiple things on the court rather than just score in the paint and play around the basket. While Carter-Givens is an efficient player around the basket, he isn’t as effective moving away from the paint.

But he is still a work in progress. As good as he currently is in terms of his strengths, he still has a higher ceiling he can reach, especially when it comes to scoring the basketball. While Carter-Givens’ main offensive game right now consists of being a lob threat who hits the offensive glass for second chance opportunities, he’s been putting in work to expand his ability to score.

His ultimate goal by the time he finishes his senior year in high school to come to NC State as more well-rounded player ready to contribute right away. He has a high ceiling, and can be one of those freshman who is ready to play from the get-go.

“Right now, I’m working on shooting, my ball-handling, decision-making, my whole IQ really, that’s about it,” Carter-Givens said. “I just want to get as good as I can be so I could get to NC State ready.”