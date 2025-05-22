NC State basketball landed its first major splash addition under Will Wade via Texas Tech. And Wade is luring in this college basketball transfer portal addition after withdrawing from the NBA Draft.

The incoming Wolf Pack head coach reeled in former Red Raiders star Darrion Williams Thursday, per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello. The insider added the impact of this move for North Carolina State.

“Massive pickup for Will Wade,” Borzello began. “First-team All-Big 12 pick averaged 15.1 points on the season and 23.7 points in his final three games of the NCAA tournament.”

Williams is coming from the Red Raiders team that delivered a deep run in March Madness. Including nearly knocking off eventual national champion Florida. Texas Tech recently awarded Grant McCasland a new extension following the run.

Texas Tech transfer brings scorer presence for Will Wade, NC State

Williams raised his game another level once the calendar flipped to March.

He nearly hit a double-double to start the tournament against UNC-Wilmington. Williams scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the 82-72 win during round one.

The 6-foot-6 forward then went off on upset-minded Drake. Williams dropped 28 points on the Bulldogs while snatching six assists. He also grabbed two steals as TTU rolled to the 77-64 win.

The Sacramento native continued to expand his March Madness stardom in the Sweet 16. Williams scored 20 points and became one rebound shy of hitting 10 rebounds. He stole three more basketballs and blocked one shot in knocking off Arkansas 85-83 in overtime.

Florida head coach Todd Golden witnessed Williams hand his team fits on the floor. Williams pounded his way inside to score 23 points on the Gators. He even nailed three long-range baskets from behind the arc. Golden watched Williams' defensive prowess too — as he committed three steals. Florida still escaped from the Red Raiders 84-79 to punch its ticket into the Final Four.

Williams first came to TTU via Nevada. He'll be playing in his fourth season of eligibility.