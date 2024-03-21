The NCAA Tournament is finally here as March Madness is now in full swing. With it comes plenty of rumors though, as schools around the nation are also looking for new head coaches. As it turns out, Dusty May, the head coach of the Florida Atlantic basketball program, is being floated around as a possible option for the Louisville Cardinals.

May addressed those rumors on Thursday during a press conference and it sounds like he's tuning out the rumor mill for now, according to Adam Zagoria of NYT Sports and Forbes Sports. Dusty May is locked in for the NCAA Tournament.

“Dusty May says he tries not to get caught up in all the chatter about him and the Coaching carousel. Said It's ‘typical' this time of year and ‘distracting.'”

The March Madness Tournament is all that matters right now and those types of rumors can definitely be a distraction. Especially for a Florida Atlantic team that's aiming to repeat a Cinderella story this year. The Owls entered the tournament as an eight seed and hope to stun sports fans with a deep run in the tournament.

To do that, Dusty May and the Owls have to focus on Northwestern in the opening round of the tournament. The game doesn't take place until Friday. But it should be a good matchup regardless.

With that said, the rumors circulating around Dusty May likely won't stop. Especially if a program like Louisville is potentially knocking on his door. It'll be interesting to see what May decides to do once the tournament ends. The Louisville Cardinals are considered a bigger and better program than Florida Atlantic. So there's a chance May gets a big promotion for next season.

Despite that, it's cool to see May shrug off the Louisville rumors. He has a job to do and the Owls have just as good of a shot as anybody in the tournament. The Florida Atlantic basketball team are considered the favorite over Northwestern, but not by much. It's and eight and nine seed matchup which means it could be one of the closer games in the tournament.

The Owls are led by guard Johnell Davis who is leading the team in points averaging 18.2 per game. Vladislav Goldin has been a great sidekick this season, as the starting center is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds (leads team), and 1.6 blocks (leads team) per game. With those two leading the way, Dusty May and Florida Atlantic will have a fighting chance.