May 19, 2025 at 11:03 AM ET

Florida basketball continues to reload amid another NCAA title run. Rueben Chinyelu will be returning to the program, according to CBB insider Jon Rothstein.

Questions about the Gators depth continue to fly out the window. Not to mention, Florida basketball landed players like Boogie Fland in the transfer portal. They wasted no time making up for lost ground.

Furthermore, someone like Chinyelu is familiar with head coach Todd Golden's system. Plus, he started in all 40 games for Florida, and posted six points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Although the offensive game isn't necessarily fit for a five-out offense, he fits nicely with the pace and space. He's strong enough in the paint to get some easy looks.

Most importantly, though, his rim-running ability is quite impressive. The athleticism at the center spot is unlike some across the country.

Either way, Chinyelu brings crucial experience to a team looking to run it back.

Can Florida basketball run it back with Rueben Chinyelu?

Although Chinyelu isn't a dominant scorer, every team needs a player like him. The defense, athleticism, and selflessness are essential for a national championship team.

After all, Florida basketball secured the 2024 NCAA championship against Houston. It was an intense game, and one that needed every bit of firepower.

With a reloaded backcourt and bringing back some of the veterans, the Gators have a serious chance to repeat, even in a stacked SEC conference.

Still, experience matters as much as anything. Chinyelu won't wow anyone with his statistical averages, but he understands the journey to get there.

The Gators won the SEC conference tournament, secured a No. 1 seed and steamrolled their way to the Final Four. There, Florida took care of business until the national championship game.

The grittiness of that game alone shows how competitive and how tough the road is. Having someone like Chinyelu can help the incoming transfers understand the team's mentality and how tough, yet beautiful, the process is.