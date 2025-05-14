Florida basketball could reload this offseason. After they won the national championship, the transfer portal was calling their name. Despite Boogie Fland bailing from the NBA Draft, he remains in the transfer portal.

As a result, the Gators have kept a close eye on him. ESPN's Jeff Borzello detailed why Fland withdrew and went back to college.

“Fland is ranked No. 42 in ESPN's draft rankings and was a projected second-round pick in the latest mock draft,” Borzello said. “A former five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American, Fland entered the transfer portal before the deadline last month and now becomes one of the best players still available.

“For Arkansas, he averaged 15.1 points and 5.7 assists over the first 18 games of his freshman season before sustaining a hand injury in mid-January that forced him to sit out most of the rest of the season.”

Not to mention, Florida basketball is hopeful to land another playmaking guard next to another transfer, Princeton guard Xavien Lee. The latter has shown an ability to score at will, but could use someone to set him up.

Furthermore, Walter Clayton Jr declared for the NBA Draft, so the guard position lost the star talent and depth. The Gators are hopeful Fland could be the answer they're looking for.

Florida basketball is hopeful to land Boogie Fland

Although Fland was the top option with Arkansas basketball, he could be the top or the No. 2 option for Florida. Still, he's heading to a national championship-winning program.

Head coach Todd Golden has built an incredible system and has empowered his players. The run-and-gun style has shades of an NBA offense but envelops the concept of spacing and off-ball movement.

No matter what, having a guard like Fland to set the table is exceptional. Furthermore, he's also shown an ability to be crafty and put the ball in the hoop.

That mix of elite playmaking and scoring could propel Florida basketball to run it back as national champions.

A backcourt of Lee and Fland would help them win the SEC yet again. Even though teams like Auburn and Tennessee can make a serious run, the Gators might have the best player in the portal on their roster.

At the end of the day, they will closely monitor the portal. They might not be able to offer the most, but Florida basketball can promise a championship-like culture.

That alone could keep Fland in the SEC and head to Gainesville.