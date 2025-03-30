Todd Golden helped the Florida Gators end a decade-long drought of not appearing in the Final Four on Saturday night.

The Gators faced off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Both teams traded blows as the game went down to the wire. However, the former went on an 18-4 run in the last three minutes to secure the win.

With their return to the Final Four, it will mark their first appearance since 2014. Billy Donovan was Florida's head coach at the time, having led the program to two national championships in 2006 and 2007 as well as four Final Four appearances.

What's next for Todd Golden, Florida

Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) and guard Alijah Martin (15) celebrate defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the West Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center.
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The fact that Todd Golden makes his first Final Four, having had no NCAA Tournament wins under his belt prior to the 2025 tourney, is a huge accomplishment.

It goes to show the huge amount of improvement Golden made to not only bolster his squad but to expand his flexibility as a tactician. This proved pivotal in the Gators' comeback in the final minutes of the second half.

Three players scored in double-digits for the Gators. Walter Clayton Jr. led the way with 30 points and four assists. He shot 7-of-14 overall, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. Thomas Haugh came next with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Alijah Martin provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

Florida improved to a 33-4 overall record, having gone 14-4 in SEC Play. They average 85.5 points on 47.3% shooting from the field, including 35.7% from downtown. As a result, they beat opponents by a solid margin of 16.1 points per game.

The 1-seed Gators will prepare for their next matchup in the Final Four. They face the 1-seed Auburn Tigers or 2-seed Michigan State Spartans on April 6.