The Florida basketball team came away with an 86-77 win over Tennessee in the SEC tournament championship game, wrapping up a dominant SEC season heading into the NCAA Tournament, and head coach Todd Golden made it clear how he feels about his team after the win.

“When we're playing like this, I think we are the best team in America,” Todd Golden said, via Max Cohan.

It is tough to argue against this, as Florida basketball is now 30-4 overall and just came out on top in the SEC tournament, which is clearly the best conference in the country this season. Golden went on to compare this team to the ones he has coached in the past.

“This is the best team I've coached,” Golden said, via Joey Dwyer.

Again, that is hard to argue. Florida ended up being dominant all year, earning the No. 1 seed in the west region. The Gators' four losses game on the road against Kentucky, at home against Missouri, on the road against Tennessee, and then on the road against Georgia.

Florida will take on Norfolk State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and if the Gators advance, they will take on either the No. 8 seed UConn Huskies or the No. 9 seed Oklahoma Sooners.

It has been a while since Florida has made a deep run in March, with the last Final Four coming in 2014, when the Gators were upset by UConn. They made the Elite Eight in 2017, losing to South Carolina. This is likely the best team that Florida has had since the 2014 team, which was the No. 1 overall seed.

Golden's team has given him plenty of reason to believe that they could make a deep run and potentially win a national championship. After the dominant showing this weekend at the SEC tournament, the Gators will be a popular pick to win in March Madness brackets.