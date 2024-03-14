The Florida basketball team was a power house back in the early 2000s, but they have been in a bit of a down stretch as of late. Head coach Todd Golden has done a great job bringing the Gators back, however, and it is looking like they will be back in the NCAA Tournament this season. That is a huge step in the right direction for Florida, and Golden has earned a raise and an extension because of his work.

“AP source: Gators are giving men's basketball coach Todd Golden a 2-year contract extension that's sure to include a raise,” Mark Long said in a tweet. “Financial details still have to be approved by the UF compensation committee.”

Florida basketball finished the regular season with a 21-10 overall record and they went 11-7 in SEC conference play. The SEC was loaded with talented teams this year, and the Gators finished in sixth place.

The Gators were ranked in the top 25 just a few weeks ago, and if they hadn't lost to Vanderbilt in their last game of the season, they would likely be ranked right now. Still, this has been a very positive season for Florida, and there is still a lot that they can accomplish.

Conference tournament week is upon us and Florida starts their journey in the SEC Tournament on Thursday night. The Gators will take on Georgia at 9:30 ET, and they are favored by 7.5 points.

The SEC tourney is big for Florida in terms of improving their seed for the NCAA Tournament. Right now, they are projected to be in the 6-7 seed range, but if they go on a run and find a way to win the SEC Tournament, they could find themselves in the five seed range.

Selection Sunday is this weekend and Florida will find out their official seed then. It's been a good year for the Gators, and it will be exciting to see how far they can make it in the big dance.