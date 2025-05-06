Florida Gators basketball coach Todd Golden has agreed to a six-year contract extension after winning the national title this past season, according to Jeff Goodman of Field of 68. The deal will take Golden through 2031 and make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

The Gators finished the 2024-25 season 36-4 and won the SEC Tournament before making their way through the NCAA Tournament. Florida nearly suffered an upset against two-time defending champion UConn in the Round of 32, only to come away with a two-point win. After a blowout win over Maryland in the Sweet Sixteen, the Gators earned close wins over Texas Tech in the Elite Eight, Auburn in the Final Four and Houston in the title game.

Todd Golden's Florida resume

Todd Golden's Florida basketball national title came in just his third season as head coach in Gainesville. Golden came over from San Francisco for the 2022-23 season after years of mediocrity under Mike White, who replaced two-time national champion Billy Donovan after he left for the Oklahoma City Thunder. White went to one Elite Eight but never went past the Round of 32 in any other year.

Golden's first season with the Gators was rough, as they finished just 16-17. His second campaign saw a bump to 24 wins but a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. In Year 3 he struck gold, though, riding a juggernaut led by Walter Clayton Jr. to the national title.

The Florida coach's tenure hasn't come without pitfalls. Golden was hit with a complaint in late 2024 that featured allegations of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, stalking and cyberstalking from multiple women, including students. However, he was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation found “no evidence” that he violated Title IX.

Looking ahead, Golden and the Gators will aim to defend their national title in 2025-26. Florida basketball won't be the favorite thanks to some key roster losses, but this should still be a competitive team. And now Todd Golden has more job security with this new contract extension.