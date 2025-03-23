The Florida basketball program has a new hero. Guard Walter Clayton Jr. made a clutch shot in the final minutes against UConn on Sunday, to help send his team to the Sweet 16. After trailing a good portion of the game, the Gators bounced back to defeat the Huskies 77-75.

Clayton's shot was a hard-earned three-point jumper from the perimeter. He had to make it with a UConn defender right in his face, but he did just that.

Walter Clayton Jr's INSANE shot gives Florida a 6 point lead over UConn 😳pic.twitter.com/g6HhQGb64j — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

That made field goal extended a three point lead to six for the Gators. Florida needed it, as the team hung on for dear life to get the victory. It was the first time in three years that UConn lost in the NCAA tournament.

Florida is off to the Sweet 16, for the first time in the tenure of coach Todd Golden.

Florida basketball is considered a strong contender to win it all

Florida basketball has been one of the most consistent teams this season. Golden has the Gators rolling, with the team's first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2017. The club is a no. 1 seed for the first time in years.

The Florida basketball team improved in each of Golden's three seasons. He went from 16 wins in year one at the school, to 24 wins last year. This season, Florida basketball has 32 wins and counting. Florida fans are very excited about the team's chances to win a national championship.

Clayton is a big reason why Florida has excelled. He is averaging 17.7 points a game this season, leading the team. He also leads the team in assists.

“He's been doing this all year… He can be open or make tough, well-defended shots,” CBS Sports analyst Clark Kellogg said after the game.

"He's been doing this all year… He can be open or make tough, well-defended shots." @ClarkKelloggCBS on Walter Clayton Jr. "Cannot miss 21 threes and expect to knock off the No. 1 seed Florida." – @TheJetOnTNT on UConn pic.twitter.com/0Gu2aKXCTi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kellogg and his colleagues were all in awe of the Florida guard's heroics in the final minutes. Clayton finished the game with 23 points off of 6-for-14 field goal attempts.

“When they need a basket, they run a lot of stuff to get him in a position to get his shot off,” Kellogg added. “He can be open or he can make tough, well-defended shots. That's what he did a couple of times.”

Golden previously coached at San Francisco, where he lead the Dons to a NCAA tournament appearance in 2022. He won more than 20 games in two of the three seasons he coached at the school.

Florida next plays either Colorado State or Maryland. The Terrapins and Rams battle on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.