The second round of the NCAA Tournament continues to deliver, as top seed Florida and two-time defending national champion UConn went back and forth in a classic March Madness battle on Sunday. The Huskies took the SEC champs all the way into the final minutes, but a masterful closing stretch helped the Gators come out on top 77-75.

After a sloppy first half that fit the kind of game script that Dan Hurley would have wanted from his UConn team, the Huskies punched first to break a halftime tie coming out of the locker room. Thanks to gritty defense and plenty of offensive rebounds, UConn took a lead late into the second half.

Despite a valiant effort from Hurley and company, Florida star Walter Clayton Jr. was the difference in the final minutes. The First Team All-American scored eight quick points, including a fadeaway 3-pointer that turned a three-point lead into a six-point lead with just 1:07 remaining, to put the Gators in the drivers seat.

Despite some poor free throw shooting that spanned the entirety of the second half, the Gators were able to seal the deal.

This hard-fought victory ended UConn's NCAA Tournament streak that had spanned over the last three seasons. The two-time defending champs had won 13 consecutive games in the Big Dance coming in, but now Hurley and company will turn their attention to the offseason.

As for Florida, Todd Golden and company survive a massive scare that looked like it was trending toward a loss. The Gators missed plenty of bunnies inside, struggled on the defensive boards and looked lethargic and lackadaisical for most of the game on Sunday overall.

None of that matters now in a survive and advance format. Florida will have some time to rest before a Sweet 16 date with either Maryland or Colorado State. The Gators came into this tournament as one of the popular picks to cut down the nets in San Antonio as national champions, and now they have another chance to keep moving on.