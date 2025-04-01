Florida basketball is off to its fifth Final Four appearance in the program's 104-season history. This time Todd Golden replaces Billy Donovan as the Gators coach spearheading this run. And Golden has relied on Walter Clayton Jr. to lead the scoring charge against Auburn.

Clayton Jr. is the top sharpshooter on a Florida team loaded with many. Golden tasks Clayton Jr. to lead his three-guard lineup. Clayton Jr. embraces the hurry-up style Golden brings to Gainesville. Without a doubt Golden will need his top scorer to go off on their Southeastern Conference rival in San Antonio.

Except the guard isn't the X-factor heading into the Alamo Dome. Who earns that title?

This particular Gator will enter the bright lights of the Final Four needing to raise his game another notch. Especially with dynamic post presence Johni Broome on the other side.

Alex Condon, not Walter Clayton Jr., is Florida's X-factor vs. Auburn

Golden, again, goes guard heavy and hits defenses with an array of shooters. But he needs the post presence of Alex Condon for this one.

The Florida forward has already battled through injury. Condon suffered a concerning ankle ailment against Maryland. But he returned to score six points and grab four rebounds in just 14 minutes of play.

Condon rose to 28 minutes on the court in the Elite Eight. He delivered a seven-point, seven-rebound night against Texas Tech to clinch the round of four berth.

The 6-foot-11 big is a proven force when called upon despite his minimal scoring in the tourney. Florida watched him drop 27 points on Elite Eight qualifier Alabama back on March 5. Condon has delivered 18 games of surpassing double digits in scoring.

Florida doesn't need Condon to hit 20+ points or even 10, though, to have a chance against the Tigers. They'll need him for another profound reason on the floor.

Alex Condon vs. Johni Broome is key battle for Florida

Golden is assured he'll throw Condon onto Broome — Auburn's top scoring and rebounding presence.

Broome is fresh off producing a heroic 25 points and 14 rebounds to seal the Tigers' return to the Final Four. And Broome pulled it off while fighting off a massive elbow injury. One that left many at State Farm Arena believing he was done for the night. Broome fought off the discomforting ailment to nail a deep three and end the night cutting down the nets.

Condon now gets his second meeting against Broome and the Tigers. The Australia native hit a double-double in the last contest back on Feb. 8. Condon scored 17 points and hauled down 10 rebounds in upsetting the then-No. 1 Tigers 90-81. That production became the fifth of seven double-double games for Condon.

Broome capped his own double-double that night — 18 points with 11 rebounds. He also blocked two shots.

Condon will need to tap into his motor to counter Auburn's top post scorer. He's going to be in a scrap fest for loose basketballs with Broome. Florida needs him to throw his weight inside and attempt to wear down Broome and Auburn's front court. He's even effective on handling rotations on the perimeter.

Count on Condon to hover over Broome. Florida's victory chances increase if Broome gets bottled on the scoring end. Condon becomes a big reason behind that.