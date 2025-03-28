The Florida Gators suffered what might be a significant loss with star big man Alex Condon getting hurt in the NCAA Tournament.

Condon suffered an ankle injury early into the first half of the Gators' matchup against the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night. He limped his way to the team's bench, later going to the locker room.

Condon got X-rays on his injured right ankle, the same injury that he suffered back in February. After some light jogging in the tunnel and some work on the bike, Condon was able to come back in the game. That is a sigh of relief for Florida fans, as the star big man is one of the top players in the country.

The Gators have made a run since Condon's return and currently lead Maryland 66-56 with just under nine minutes to go in the game.

Why Alex Condon injury hurts Florida Gators

It would be a huge blow to the Florida Gators' frontcourt if Alex Condon's injury hampers him for the rest of this game and limits him in a potential Elite Eight matchup.

With the Gators being one of the favorites in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Condon has played a big role in their success this season. Heading into Thursday's game, he is averaging 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks. He is shooting 50% from the field, including 34% from beyond the arc.

If Condon is unavailable, the Gators will need to turn to Thomas Haugh, who has been solid as a backup in the team's frontcourt. He is producing 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game off the bench.

Should Florida beat Maryland in the Sweet 16, they will advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2017. They would face the Texas Tech Red Raiders or the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.