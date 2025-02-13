As Leonard Hamilton announced his retirement from Florida State basketball, Boston Celtics associate head coach Sam Cassell has emerged as the leading candidate. Although Hamilton isn't retiring until the end of the season, it gives the Seminoles time to find their next head coach.

However, there's a catch to Cassell being the next head coach. He told Heavy.com's Steve Bulpett that “He is extremely comfortable in his position with the Celtics. He will, of course, have to listen to NBA and college offers that come his way.

“Also, he has not heard anything from Florida State regarding the job that will come open in the wake of Leonard Hamilton announcing last week he will step down at the end of this year.”

Cassell's name has been thrown around in head coaching positions for almost the last decade. He was the assistant coach on Doc Rivers's Los Angeles Clipper teams. Then, he followed him when he went to the Philadelphia 76ers. Fast forward to now, and Cassell is currently on Joe Mazzulla's staff with the Boston Celtics.

The associate head coach has plenty of respect from his players and other coaches across the league. He's remaining committed to the Celtics but made this declaration.

“Once the athletic department reaches out to me, then (FSU’s interest) is official. But they haven’t reached out to me,” Cassell told Heavy before the Celtics took on the Spurs. “The athletic director hasn’t reached out to me yet.”

Sam Cassell could take the Florida State basketball head coach job

Many factors would weigh into his decision. The new NIL and transfer portal makes coaches work overtime. Also, he's in an ACC led by Duke basketball. To dethrone them would take plenty of work. However, that decision will be one that Cassell will make when he's ready.

Still, the Celtics are the leading favorites to be the NBA champions. After winning in 2024, the 2025 season could be no different. Regardless of winning, Cassell leans on his faith, as well as practicality, for taking the Florida State basketball job.

“If it’s God’s will, it’ll happen,” Cassell said. “God has a plan for me.

“It’s got to be the right job. The ducks got to line up in a row correctly for me to think about leaving to accept another job. This place has been treating me too well for me to just leave. Joe Mazzulla’s been great to me. Brad’s been great to me. Listen, man, I have a great life. I’m associate head coach of the Boston Celtics. It’s good livin’ right here.”