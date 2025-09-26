The 2024-25 season was a highly successful year for the Georgia Bulldogs considering the team reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in ten years. The last time Georgia made it to the Big Dance was the 2014-15 season when they reached the round of 32 under former coach Mark Fox. The program obviously saw last season as a success, so much so that Georgia opted to give head coach Mike White a contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

Mike White’s contract extension will keep him as Georgia head coach through 2031. When White was initially hired by the Bulldogs program, he had been given a contract extension as head coach at Florida. When Georgia opted to let go of Tom Crean, White became one of their top options as Crean’s successor.

This season, Georgia finished with an overall record of 20-13, and 8-10 in SEC play. The Bulldogs lost in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to Gonzaga in a matchup between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.

When White first took over the program at the start of the 2022-23 season, he led the Bulldogs to a 16-16 record. The following season, they finished 20-17 and reached the semifinals of the NIT. Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Bulldogs are looking to build on their momentum from this past year.

Georgia has five incoming transfers to help bolster the roster including point guard Jordan Ross, point guard Marcus Millender, small forward Kanon Catchings, shooting guard Justin Bailey and wing Jeremiah Wilkinson. They also have three incoming freshmen in center Jackson McVey, center Kareem Stagg and small forward Jacob Wilkins.

The program did take a hit though with the loss of leading scorers Asa Newell and Silas Demary Jr. Newell declared for the NBA Draft and will begin his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks. Demary entered the transfer portal and committed to UConn after withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft.