One of the most lopsided matchups came between Georgia basketball and Gonzaga on Thursday. The 89-68 victory by Gonzaga wasn't appealing to Georgia head coach Mike White.

Following the game, he made sure to give his props to his opponent.

“Gonzaga's really good,” White said via CBS Sports on X (formerly Twitter). “Perhaps under-seeded.”

Gonzaga entered the matchup as an eighth seed, which left many people with questions. At the same time, Georgia basketball entered the game as the ninth seed. While the Bulldogs did their best to keep up, Mark Few's team wasn't going to be denied.

However, this is a major story within college basketball around this time of the year. Plenty of teams are either too highly seeded or not seeded high enough.

This could be the case for Gonzaga. They won the WCC once again and had a terrific season. At the same time, Georgia basketball went to the tournament for the first time under White.

With a 20-13 record, they played quite well and even were in the AP Top 25 poll during the regular season. In a highly competitive SEC, the Bulldogs managed to squeeze by and make a tournament appearance.

Mike White thinks Georgia basketball played an elite Gonzaga team

Seedings are subjective within March Madness. It doesn't help that White is playing against an all-time coach in Few. Funny enough, Few said that the win wasn't the standard for Gonzaga.

That wasn't a shade at his opponent. Rather, it was more of a showing of the championship expectation for his university. On the flip side, the Bulldogs were hoping to have an easier time in the first round.

With Gonzaga averaging the second most points per game in the country, they showed it again on Thursday. It was an embarrassing performance for White's standard.

At the same time though, this was more of an impressive showing for Gonzaga rather than an embarrassment for Georgia basketball.

As the Bulldogs will watch the rest of the tournament, they'll look back on the unfavorable matchup. If they secure more wins next season, this might not be an issue.

However, with how seedings are dispersed in the NCAA, they might encounter the same problem again. Playing against a team that isn't ranked like they should be.

If that were to be the case, then Georgia basketball would need to bring their absolute A-game moving forward. For White, this might be a painful learning lesson but a crucial one, moving forward.