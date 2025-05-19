Silas Demary Jr. has officially withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will play college basketball for the UConn Huskies this season. Demary Jr. transferred from Georgia and committed to the UConn Huskies on April 3, 2025. He also did something that almost every player who is not a sure-fire top-three pick does: while transferring, he entered the NBA Draft and maintained his eligibility.

Demary Jr. participated in the NBA Combine workouts and wanted to see how he compared to the rest of the draft class. He decided to return to college and develop more at a blue-blood program like UConn.

At Georgia, Demary Jr. was solid in his first season with the Bulldogs but emerged as their best player last season, helping them to the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 13.5 points, 39.6% from the field, and 37.4% from the 3-point range while also averaging 3.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. Demary Jr. did everything for the Bulldogs, so it is such a massive get for the UConn Huskies to pick him up as a player who can play from the guard spot and guard the wing if necessary.

Demary's size makes him a difference maker. At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, he's highly versatile on defense and has the strength to go up against bigger defenders on offense. The issue, however, is that his offensive game still needs more polish, and that's why another season in college, especially at UConn, should do him wonders from a development standpoint.

The Huskies are loaded and primed for a big bounce-back season in 2025. Solo Ball, Tarris Reed Jr., and Alex Karaban return, and the additions of Malachi Smith and Demary Jr. help give the Huskies a lot of versatility for the upcoming season.

After struggling to fit together last season, the pieces of the upcoming 2025-26 Huskies' roster seem to complement each other much more. The Huskies should be closer to the form of the two teams that won back-to-back national championships than last season's squad, which was inconsistent and disappointing by comparison.