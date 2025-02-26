Georgia basketball came into Tuesday's home game versus Florida with zero momentum to speak of and fading NCAA Tournament dreams after dropping four consecutive games and nine of their last 11 overall. They will now leave Stegeman Coliseum with new life and a tremendous amount of confidence after knocking off the No. 3 team in the country, 88-83.

The Bulldogs jumped all over the Gators from the onset, building a 26-point lead in the first half and heading into the break up 51-35. Florida awakened in the final 12 minutes of action, though, forcing turnovers, attacking the rim and trusting Walter Clayton Jr. to hit clutch 3-pointers en route to a huge comeback. The star guard found Thomas Haugh for the go-ahead bucket with just under a minute and a half remaining, but Georgia bit back.

Sophomore Blue Cain got free on the right elbow and drained a trey to put his team on top, 81-80, with just 47 ticks left on the clock. The Bulldogs stood firm and finished off the upset win on the free throw line. It was a thrilling outcome that meant so much for so many people.

Georgia basketball busts out of their coffin

Fans flooded the court after watching the program beat an AP top five squad for the first time in more than 21 years, per Graham Coffey of Dawgs Central. The triumph also gives head coach Mike White his first win against his former team since leaving Gainesville for Athens in 2022. In fact, Georgia had dropped 12 straight games to its SEC foe. The drought-ending victory could not come at a better time.

Following a tough shooting stretch that saw him post a sub-40 field goal percentage in six consecutive contests, Silas Demary Jr. found his rhythm versus the Gators. He notched a team-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting and sunk four 3-pointers. Asa Newell was one rebound shy of a double-double, Tyrin Lawrence scored 14 off the bench and the Dawgs shot a blistering 55.6 percent from downtown (10-of-18).

They complimented their offensive prowess with tight defense, holding a potent Florida attack to just 40.9 percent shooting. Only Will Richard inflicted serious damage, igniting for 30 points (11-of-17).

Georgia basketball (17-11, 5-10 in conference) is now one of the first four teams outside the NCAA Tournament picture, according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. They must ride this adrenaline rush all the way to Austin for a pivotal Saturday showdown with the Texas Longhorns (16-11, 5-9).