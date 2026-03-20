The Washington Wizards have acquired two stars this season, but only one has played for them. Four-time All-Star guard Trae Young (quad) has played five games, while five-time All-NBA big man Anthony Davis (hand) has been out since the Wizards got him from the Dallas Mavericks in February.

Washington released an update about Davis on Friday, via social media.

“Davis, who is out with ligament damage in his left hand, was reevaluated Thursday by Dr. Steven Shin of Los Angeles' Ceders-Sinai Medical Center,” the organization said. “It was determined that Davis' recovery continues to progress positively, but the volar plate tissue in his left hand has not fully healed. Davis will continue with conservative treatment and advance his basketball activity as tolerated. He will be reevaluated at the end of the month, and an update will be provided at that time.”

Davis hasn't played since Jan. 8, when he injured his hand guarding Utah Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen in the Mavericks' 116-114 loss, per ESPN. That happened to be the day after the Wizards agreed to acquire Young from the Atlanta Hawks, and they agreed to terms with Dallas for Davis on Feb. 4, one day before the NBA Trade Deadline.

Washington sent the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2026 first-round pick, the Golden State Warriors' top-20-protected 2030 first-rounder, and three second-rounders as well as forward Khris Middleton, guard AJ Johnson, guard Malaki Branham and big man Marvin Bagley III. The Mavericks also traded guards Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum along with Davis. The Wizards waived Exum, and Russell won't report to the team, via ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

Davis has a $58.4 million cap hit next season before a $62.7 million player option for 2027-28. The 33-year-old is averaging 20.4 points on 50.6% shooting (27% 3-point) with 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.1 steals over 31.3 minutes this year. He has played 20 games thus far.

Anthony Davis can help Wizards next season

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It would be ideal for Davis to get game reps alongside Young and Washington's young core before the season ends, but the trade was made more for next season. The Wizards, who own the NBA's second-worst record at 16-53, are tanking to raise their floor in the NBA Draft Lottery as much as possible. If they end the season with the second-worst record, they'll be guaranteed a top-six pick in a draft class with superstar prospects AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Cameron Boozer (Duke), and Darryn Peterson (Kansas).

Since Washington is losing as many games as possible, there's no reason to rush Davis back from injury. Next season will be a different story, as the 10-time All-Star will play alongside Young, fellow big man Alex Sarr, guard Tre Johnson, wing Kyshawn George, wing Will Riley, guard Bilal Coulibaly, and whoever the team drafts with its 2026 lottery pick.

The acquisitions of Young and Davis signal the Wizards' intention to be part of the Eastern Conference Playoff picture next season and beyond after bottoming out since team president Michael Winger and general manager Will Dawkins took over in 2023. That strategy helped them land Sarr and Johnson in the lottery and has allowed their young core to play through mistakes without the pressure of trying to compete for the postseason.

Up next for Washington is a home date with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday before a road matchup with the New York Knicks on Sunday. The team's last game of the season is against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on April 12.