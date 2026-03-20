It was a great offseason in Queens, as the New York Mets traded for Freddy Peralta in a major deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. But with Peralta in an expiring contract, the Mets still need to sign him. Recent breaking news revealed that they are not likely to extend his contract before the season starts, according to Corey Simpkin of the New York Post

“Opening Day starter Freddy Peralta and the Mets have talked enough about a long-term deal to understand the chances to get an extension done before the season are ‘highly unlikely', according to people familiar with the discussions,” Simpkin wrote for the Post.

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Peralta is seeking a long-term deal with the Mets, and the talks could resume during the season. But with Opening Day a week away, the concession is that it likely won't happen before then. Perelta has been noncommittal about the contract extension, focusing instead on preparing to start with his new team. Instead, he is focusing on being the best pitcher he can be.

Peralta will be the Opening Day starter for the Mets when they open things up against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 26. He went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA over 33 starts for the Brewers last season while finishing fifth in NL Cy Young voting. It will be the first of many tests for the new Mets' pitcher as he attempts to help them make it back to the playoffs after they collapsed down the stretch last season. For now, his contract talks will take a seat on the back burner.