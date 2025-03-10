The Houston basketball team is gearing up for a postseason run, but they did just learn that they will be losing associate head coach Quannas White after the conclusion of this season. White will remain with the Cougars during their postseason run, but he will be taking the Louisiana head coaching job after the season is over.

“Quannas White, a New Orleans native who is regarded as one of the nation's top recruiters while at the University of Houston, was named the 15th head coach in Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Basketball history, in an announcement on Monday by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard,” Louisiana said in a statement.

Quannas White has been with the Houston basketball program since 2017 as he started out as an assistant, and he was promoted to associate head coach in 2023.

White has been coaching since 2003 as he got things started off at Oklahoma as a graduate assistant. White also played college basketball for the Sooners. After leaving Oklahoma, White spent nearly 10 years as the head coach of the Louisiana Dynasty AAU team. He then made the move back to college as he was an assistant at Tulane and Western Kentucky before coming to Houston in 2017.

Now, White is making a return to the state of Louisiana to be the head coach of the Ragin' Cajuns.

“I am extremely excited to announce Quannas White as our next head Men's Basketball coach,” Louisiana Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Bryan Maggard said. “A proven winner, both as a player and coach, Quannas is a man of high integrity, character and faith. He's an elite recruiter and regarded as one of the best player development coaches in the industry. It's with tremendous pride that we welcome Quannas, his wife Leah and their four children, Jordyn, Anaiah, Asher and Asa to the Ragin' Cajuns family.”

White is excited to get to work with Louisiana, and he is confident that he can build something special in Lafayette.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be named the next Head Men's Basketball Coach at the University of Louisiana,” White said. “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to University President Dr. Joseph Savoie and Athletic Director Dr. Bryan Maggard for their trust and belief in my vision for this program. This is an opportunity I do not take lightly, and I am fully committed to building a championship culture that reflects the pride, passion, and relentless work ethic of this great university and community.”

Quannas White also gave Louisiana basketball fans a little sneak peek at what they might see from his Ragin' Cajun teams in the future.

“To the players, fans, alumni, and Ragin' Cajun family—get ready,” the new head coach added. “We will play with toughness, discipline, and heart. We will compete at the highest level and find a way to WIN! Together, we will create something special, something lasting, and something that makes all of Louisiana proud. The journey starts now, and I can't wait to get to work. Geaux Cajuns!”

Louisiana did not have a good season this year as they finished with a 12-21 overall record. The Ragin' Cajuns did win a game in the Sun Belt Tournament, but their season was ended by Old Dominion on Wednesday.

Quannas White has an exciting opportunity ahead, but there is still a lot to accomplish with the Houston basketball team. The Cougars are the one seed in the Big 12 tournament this week, and they will more than likely earn a one seed in the NCAA Tournament as well. Houston is poised for a deep run in the tournament, and White is going to be part of it.