Houston basketball achieved a historic feat with its 69-61 victory over No. 10 Texas Tech. The No. 4 Cougars picked up another signature win on Monday in Lubbock, continuing their dominance in Big 12 play. Head coach Kelvin Sampson and company had another efficient offensive performance, shooting 50% from three-point range.

With this victory, this program has officially clinched its second straight regular-season conference title. And according to ESPN, the Cougars are the first team since 1923 to join a major conference and win consecutive regular-season titles.

The Cougars' elite culture and tenacity have overwhelmed the Big 12 Conference

Houston basketball came into the Big 12 Conference with a track record of success under Kelvin Sampson. The Cougars had already made a Final Four and were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament while playing in the AAC. With several victories over top-notch programs during this time, it was fair to assume that this program would be a force to be reckoned with in its new conference.

Still, many doubters questioned whether the Cougars would be able to contend in one of the best conferences in the country. Houston basketball has not only continued its dominance during the American Athletic Conference but has borderline exceeded it. Through 35 games, the Cougars have gone 35-4 in Big 12 play. And in both years, they've won the regular season title by a definitive margin.

That is staggering, especially considering Kansas's dominance over the Big 12 before Houston arrived. Under Bill Self, the Jayhawks have won 16 regular-season conference titles, including 13 in a row. However, the Cougars have already taken up that mantle as the team to beat in the Big 12 and do not look prime to give up the reigns anytime soon.

At 24-4 overall, Kelvin Sampson's team was projected as a No. 2 seed in ESPN's latest bracket. However, since that update, the Cougars have won two straight games against top-ten teams. Houston basketball subsequently has three more games left on its schedule. None of these upcoming matchups are against ranked teams, but clashes against programs like Baylor and Kansas can never be taken for granted.

Overall, Kelvin Sampson's program looks like a national title contender again. While Houston has had some perplexing exits recently in March, this team feels different for two reasons. One, the 2024-25 Cougars are way more efficient offensively. And two, this group is a lot deeper than past teams.

In addition, knock on wood, but this squad has stayed predominantly healthy compared to past units. Still, while Kelvin Sampson is certainly proud of this historic achievement, he is locked in on the ultimate goal. Winning an elusive first national championship for both himself and this historic program.