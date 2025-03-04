The Houston basketball team picked up another impressive win on Monday night as they took down Kansas at home. The Jayhawks did not go down easy as this game ended up going right down to the wire, but the Cougars found a way to get it done on senior night. At the end of the day, Kansas made too many mistakes, and Houston took advantage to earn a 65-59 win. It was the 18th conference win of the season for head coach Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars, and they got it against one of the best coaches in Big 12 history: Bill Self.

Bill Self is one of the most storied head coaches in college basketball history, so his words carry a lot of weight. After Monday night's loss against Houston, he had a ton of praise for Kelvin Sampson.

“What Kelvin has done in his time here is the best job that anybody's done, in my opinion, in America, in that period of time,” Self said, according to a post from ESPN 97.5 Houston. “He and his staff had done a fabulous job.”

Houston has now won the last two Big 12 championships, and Self noted that the Cougars have made it look pretty easier. It is certainly harder than it seems, and Self credited Sampson for the job he has done accomplishing this feat.

“Yeah, they made it look easy. It's not as easy as they're making it look,” Self said. “I'm sure Kelvin would tell you the same thing. They've been fortunate in a couple of games. They were fortunate in our place. They were fortunate at UCF. But even with that being said, they still would have won the league. I mean, they made it look really easy. They're so well coached and so athletic, and they seem to all like each other and play well together. And Milos [Uzan] has gotten a lot better. I think since the start of season, he may be the biggest reason why I think they're playing better right now, just because of him.”

After beating Kansas, Kelvin Sampson and the Houston basketball team improved to 26-4 overall on the season and 18-1 in Big 12 conference play. They have one more game before the postseason as they will hit the road to take on Baylor later this week. Next week is the Big 12 Tournament, and the NCAA Tournament will follow.

Kansas' surprising subpar season continues as Bill Self and his Jayhawks are now 19-11 overall and 10-9 in conference play after the loss. Kansas is a lock to make the tournament, but the Jayhawks don't have many seasons like this one.