When Cooper Flagg signed up to play for the Duke basketball program, he surely had these rivalry games against North Carolina in mind. On Saturday, the Blue Devils took care of the Tar Heels, 82-69, although the game was closer than the final score makes it seem. So, how did Copper Flagg play in what could be his final game against UNC? Here's what you need to know.

Flagg scored 15 points, but he did it on 6-of-15 shooting from the field and was just 1-of-4 behind the arc. His point total was just fourth-best on his team against the Tar Heels. However, like the fabulous freshman tends to do, he did fill up the stat sheet to make up for his rough shooting night. He came away with nine rebounds, six assists, and four blocks, too.

He also had a dunk that brought the building, including his parents, to their feet.

Part of the issues for Flagg also had to do with foul trouble. He picked up three quick ones against UNC and ended up sitting for over 10 minutes in the first half. During that time, UNC cut a 15-point lead to one heading into halftime.

“It's just about getting into a rhythm, getting into the game,” Flagg explained, per ESPN. “I think I'm at my best when I'm playing with energy, playing with a high motor. Having those energy plays, being high for my teammates, for myself, having that energy is contagious. I was trying to bring that in the second half.”

And his teammates did pick him up in the end.

Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel led the Blue Devils with 17 points, while junior Tyrese Proctor and senior Sion James each added 16 points. Junior forward Maliq Brown, who missed the last four games with a shoulder injury, contributed eight points in 16 minutes of action, which is great news for Duke heading into March Madness.

Next up for Duke is the ACC Tournament. As the top team in the conference, they now have off until Thursday, when they will face a still-unknown team that will be coming off at least one and possibly several wins to get to that point.