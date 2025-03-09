Cooper Flagg and Duke basketball continue to roll as the superstar freshman, and the No. 2 team in the country beat their biggest rival, North Carolina, 82-69 on Saturday night. During the game, cameras caught Flagg's parents, Kelly and Ralph Flagg, savagely taunting the Tar Heels after their son's monstrous dunk.

After a thunderous dunk that kept Duke's momentum going, cameras cut to Kelly and Ralph, who celebrated as they patted the top of their heads. Kelly was caught yelling, “On their heads!” possibly with an expletive thrown in there, according to some amateur lip readers.

Cooper Flagg dunk and his parents do the “On their head” head tap celebration, as DOOK’s ACC dominance in the regular season is complete. #NBADraft 🎥 @sluggahjells pic.twitter.com/EmRc2XsX80 — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

As always, Duke, its star player, and situations like this are polarizing. While some praised the dunk as a sign of Duke's AAC dominance this season, others panned it, calling the dunk unimpressive and the celebration by Cooper Flagg's “embarrassing.”

No matter what side of this situation—or Duke in general—you fall on, the fact is that Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils basketball program have been extremely impressive this season.

The Blue Devils are first in the ACC, with a 19-1 conference record and a 28-3 overall mark. They are a wildly impressive 17-0 at home this season, defending Cameron Indoor with vigor. They are also 10-1 on the road, which is almost equally as impressive.

If there is bad news on the horizon to glean from this record, though, it is that the squad is 1-2 in neutral site games, losing to Kentucky in Atlanta and Kansas in Las Vegas this year. For someone looking for Duke flaws, losing neutral site games could be one of the issues in the upcoming ACC and NCAA Tournaments.

All that said, both these losses came at the end of 2024, and the Duke basketball team and its biggest star are much more seasoned now.