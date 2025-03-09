Duke basketball and head coach Jon Scheyer will add a new title on campus. But Scheyer dropped a powerful truth bomb after securing the Atlantic Coast Conference championship Saturday.

His Blue Devils rolled to the 82-69 romp of rival North Carolina. The game wasn't easy for Duke, however, as UNC handed the Blue Devils every ounce of energy. Especially with the Tar Heels trying to save their March Madness hopes as a bubble team.

Scheyer raved about the grit of his group, even citing Caleb Foster and his energy. But the head coach also revealed via ply-by-play analyst David Shumate of Duke what they really intended to do about the ACC regular season championship.

“So much about this game was special, give them a ton of credit they had a ton of fight but for us to weather that storm was impressive. Caleb sparked us, so many winning plays – we didn’t want to share the ACC title – just so proud,” Scheyer said.

Sharing is not caring for the Duke Blue Devils on the basketball court. They want the ACC all to themselves.

Who led Duke, Jon Scheyer to outright ACC title

Duke claimed the win at Chapel Hill without prized freshman Cooper Flagg leading the way on the scoring end. Flagg did hit a wild stat line against North Carolina, though.

Guard Kon Knueppel emerged as Duke's top scorer. He dropped 17 points on the Tar Heels. Knueppel dished out three assists too on UNC's home floor. He started the scoring right away by hitting his first jumper attempt at the 19:29 mark.

Flagg came through next on the scoring end. He took one of Knueppel's passes and turned it into a three-point jumper to make it 5-0.

Forward Sion James chipped in 16 points for Duke. He became the third scorer for Duke early in the first half. Tyrese Proctor added his own 16 points for the Blue Devils.

Duke ends the regular season at 28-3 and ranked No. 2 nationally. The Blue Devils also secured an undefeated home record. Now, the Blue Devils also secure the conference tournament's top seed in Charlotte.