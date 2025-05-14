University of Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood has agreed to a six-year contract extension that will keep him in Champaign through the 2030-31 season, the university announced on Tuesday.

The deal, which is pending Illinois Board of Trustees approval, will pay Underwood an annual salary of $4.4 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. He will also be eligible for an annual retention bonus that begins at $1.15 million and increases each year.

Since taking the Illinois men's basketball job in 2017, Underwood has led the Illini to a 165-101 record, taking them to the NCAA Tournament each of the past five seasons. That includes an Elite Eight run in 2024 and a No. 1 seed in 2021.

“Since Brad's arrival, he has rebuilt our proud program and reestablished Illinois as a perennial contender for the Big Ten championship and a regular presence in the NCAA Tournament,” Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said in a release. “Against the backdrop of intense change transforming college athletics, he holds steadfast to his core values while continuing to evolve and adapt his program to compete at the highest level.”

Underwood has succeeded at every stop he's made in his coaching career, dating back to his junior college days. His first Division I head coaching job was at Stephen F. Austin and in three seasons with the Lumberjacks, he led them to three NCAA Tournaments and two March Madness wins. He then spent one season at Oklahoma State, taking the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament, before accepting the Illinois job.

“It remains an honor to serve as the head coach at the University of Illinois,” Underwood said in the release. “Every night when I walk out that State Farm Center tunnel and see the sold-out crowd and am greeted by the Orange Krush, I feel that I'm the most fortunate coach in all of college basketball. The tremendous passion of our fans is felt everywhere, both at home and on the road. The support we receive from our fans and donors is truly unmatched.”