In Crimson Desert, players can steal and pickpocket from others to gain money and other useful items. However, not everyone knows how to steal, as well as the pros and cons associated with the act. Therefore, we created a guide on how to Steal and Pickpocket and Crimson Desert. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Steal and Pickpocket in Crimson Desert?

In General, to steal and pickpocket in Crimson Desert you must:

Equip a Mask

Press X/A to Steal

Bump into NPC and press Square/X to Pickpocket

To Steal or Pickpocket in Crimson Desert, you must first acquire a mask. Overall, you can pick up masks easily in a number of ways:

Purchase them from a Back Alley Shop

Pick up from Dead Bandits

Complete the “Bounty Notice – Jeffrey” Mission to earn a free mask

There are no shortage of ways to get a mask in Crimson Desert. Additionally, you can sell any excess masks you find in your journey for some extra copper.

Once you have a mask, you can begin committing crimes. Just equip it using the radial equipment menu and voila! You're ready to become a criminal. Fortunately, putting on a mask won't alert guards or scare away citizens/shopkeepers.

To Pickpocket, stumble into an NPC (with the mask equipped) and press Square/X when the prompt to pickpocket them shows up.

To Steal in Crimson Desert, equip your mask and approach an item/or chest that you can only pick up by stealing. You must have your mask equipped before you can steal in the game.

Some items and chests may be locked behind doors. Therefore, you should consider stocking up on Keys. These can be picked up from bandit corpses, or purchased from Back Alley Vendors.

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Overall, that's all you need to know about how to Steal and Pickpocket. But there's a bit more about the process that you might want to understand.

What are the Risks of Stealing in Crimson Desert? Crime System, Explained

Every crime you commit in Crimson Desert deduces the amount of Faction Contribution Points you have. This happens regardless of whether or not you were caught or seen. Fortunately, stealing only takes 5 Contribution points off, which is pretty small. Completing quests, turning in bounties, and giving to the beggars all improve your Faction Contribution.

Furthermore, every time you commit a crime, a crime ring will appear, as well as timer on the top right corner indicating the crime you committed. If nobody sees you stealing from a chest, then you just need to stay hidden until the timer drops to zero. Conversely, you can try and escape the crime ring, but it's better to just hide, as most chests are in isolated rooms.

However, when you pickpocket someone, it's recommended to try and escape the crime ring as fast as possible to get away. Additionally, try not to return to the scene of the crime right to avoid any issues.

Essentially, here's what you want to do in each situation:

When stealing in an isolated area – wait until the crime ring disappears

When pickpocketing or stealing

Overall, that wraps up this guide. We hope it helps you understand how to Steal and Pickpocket in Crimson Desert.

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