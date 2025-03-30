The Illinois basketball team saw its season come to an end last weekend in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Illini had a solid year as they earned a six-seed in the tournament, but they couldn't get past Kentucky to make it to the second weekend. The season is over, and since it ended, Illinois has lost three players to the transfer portal: Tre White, Morez Johnson Jr. and Carey Booth.

Because of the transfer portal departures, there have been some Illinois basketball fans on social media who are not happy. Former Fighting Illini star Dee Brown has a message for those fans:

“My Illini family going off on here today! I understand your frustration- it’s ok, everyone is dealing with the same issues! With time, things will change for the better! Be more positive,” Dee Brown said in a post. “I get it- POSITIVITY! The program is in a great place- JMO!”

Brown played at Illinois from 2002-2006. He knows that this is a passionate fanbase.

“ILLINI fans has always been like this,” Brown added. “I call it PASSION, we love HOOPS! I get it- I played in a different era, I can’t speak about today’s game and what I would have done or made! Be POSITIVE! It’s a different time in college hoops!”

Brown understands the frustration that Illinois fans are feeling, but he has a more positive outlook on things compared to some of the fanbase.

“Talk about it amongst each other, talk your talk- get it all out!! It’s how you feel and you have every right to feel that,” the former Big Ten Player of the Year said. “But the fact of the matter is- we must adjust until things change! So buckle up and enjoy the ride.”

In this era of college sports, transfer portal departures are going to happen, and it's just something that teams are going to have to deal with. The Fighting Illini have lost some key players already, but the portal goes both ways. Illinois will need to find a way to find some good replacements so that they can once again be a contender in the Big Ten next year.

This wasn't a bad year for the Illinois basketball team, but based on how good this team looked early in the season, it was a disappointing finish. Still, head coach Brad Underwood has done an outstanding job with this program, and he should have the Fighting Illini in a position to compete next year.