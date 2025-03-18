After making waves through the college hoops ranks with the announcement of his new job as the leader of the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball team, Darian DeVries released an official statement on making the jump to the Big Ten, letting fans know that he is ready for this opportunity.

“This is unquestionably one of the top jobs in America. As someone who grew up in the Midwest loving the game of basketball, I've always admired the IU Basketball program for its championship-level success, tradition, and fan support,” DeVries announced via Alec Lasley. “There's a passion to succeed at the very highest levels both within the Big Ten and in the NCAA Tournament, and that's a desire that as a coach I share. On top of that, the alignment is there on a department and university level to make that happen. I'm excited for this opportunity and am ready to work relentlessly to assemble a staff and a roster that competes for championships.”

Beginning his college basketball career all the way back in 1994, when he spend four years playing for Northern Iowa before joining Creighton as a coaching assistant, DeVries slowly but surely worked his way up the NCAA rankings, joining Drake from 2018-24 before a run with West Virginia that ultimately landed him his current role with Indiana. Holding a winning percentage of 71.3 over his collegiate career, including two MVC tournament wins and two MVC Coach of the Year honors, DeVries was a hot name this cycle to take on a top-tier coaching job and quickly became connected with Indiana before the deal became official.

Will DeVries get the Hoosiers where they want to be? Will he be able to bring an NCAA tournament championship back to the program for the first time this century? Or will he fail to live up to the expectations many hold for the storied program? Fans will find out soon enough.