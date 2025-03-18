Just days before the NCAA Tournament gets underway, the most high-profile head coach opening in college basketball has officially been filled. After Mike Woodson's departure from Indiana basketball, the Hoosiers have reached an agreement with West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries to be the new head coach in Bloomington, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

The Indiana coaching search had been trending this way for a few days ever since both the Hoosiers and West Virginia were snubbed from the NCAA Tournament as the first two teams out of the field. Both programs declined to compete in the NIT or any other postseason tournaments, ending their respective seasons.

DeVries spent just one season in Morgantown, finishing with a 19-13 record despite losing his son and star guard Tucker DeVries to an injury back in December. He had six very successful seasons at Drake before making the jump to the Power Five, including back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Championships and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

DeVries has a 169-68 career record as a head coach in seven seasons, and the hope is that he will be able to bring Indiana back to national prominence.

The Hoosiers will be an early favorite to land the younger DeVries, who is likely to receive a medical redshirt after suffering his injury early in the season. He averaged 14.9 points per game in eight games this season coming off of a 2023-24 season where he averaged 21.6 points per game at Drake.

Adding him would give Indiana a star scorer to lean on in year one under DeVries, but what the rest of the roster would look like is unclear. West Virginia freshman Jonathan Powell just entered the transfer portal on Monday, and the Hoosiers will be an early favorite to land him. There are sure to be more players leaving West Virginia, and DeVries will be in the driver's seat to land them.

This Indiana basketball team made an admirable run at the NCAA Tournament after the midseason announcement that Woodson would be stepping down, but it wasn't enough in the end. The Hoosiers finished 10-10 in Big Ten play and 19-13 overall, but they will be shooting for much loftier goals with DeVries running the show.