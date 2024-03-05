“Ideal” is not really the word that best describes the Indiana basketball program's situation at the moment. With two more games remaining in their schedule, there is not much hope for the squad, which is all the way down at ninth in the Big Ten Conference standings.

This leaves the Hoosiers with a tough decision to make when it comes to Mike Woodson's tenure. Dusty May, from FAU, remains an option, but there is a big problem that the team could face.

There have been reports about Indiana basketball moving on from Coach Mike Woodson. However, other points of speculation point to him staying with the Hoosiers despite the disappointing year they've had in the Big Ten Conference.

This did not stop people from running hypotheticals and rumors concerning the program. Some prefer coach Dusty May's return such that he could replicate FAU's insane March Madness run with the Indiana basketball program.

Roadblock in front of Indiana basketball

The issue resides in buying out Woodson's contract. An amendment in it states that the head honcho would be owed $12.6 million if the program chooses to part ways with him.

But there is a solution in place for the Indiana basketball squad, per Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68. Payments could be staggered annually instead of being a lump sum. This means that they would be paying Woodson $1 million yearly up until 2036.

There is still no certainty of a buyout and whether or not the Hoosiers really want a new head honcho. But May knows the inner workings of the Indiana basketball squad better than any other available coach.

He is a former manager of the squad and surely has insight on how to lead a team to victory. Just this season, he led the Owls to a 12-win conference record, which is second-best in the AAC. A 22-win coach overall might also be desirable for the Hoosiers who are struggling to even get 18 victories.

Other programs will want May as well. Indiana basketball will face schools like Ohio State, Florida State, and Louisville when it comes to the race for the highly coveted coach. If they choose to start anew, will they land him?