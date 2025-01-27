After a 79-70 loss on the road to the Northwestern Wildcats, the Indiana Hoosiers traveled back home for a Sunday meeting with the Maryland Terrapins. Indiana basketball looked as though it was going to secure a win, as the Hoosiers led by four points with a little under 40 seconds left in the second half.

However, Maryland mounted a successful comeback, with the Terps coming away with a 79-78 victory and leaving the Hoosiers floundering. It was the fifth loss in 10 Big Ten games in the 2024-25 college basketball season for Mike Woodson's Hoosiers.

Speaking of Woodson, he earned additional ire from a frustrated Hoosiers fanbase when he seemingly tried to avoid a postgame handshake with Maryland head coach Kevin Willard. But as Woodson was making his way off the court following the contest, he was met by senior forward Luke Goode, who appeared to convince his coach to get back into the handshake line.

Mike Woodson catches heat from fans after Indiana loss

While Goode's gesture earned him praise from fans online, Woodson's attempt to walk away from the handshake got him ripped on social media.

“Unreal! Both an assistant and Woodson turned around by Goode to get in line and shake hands. Great job young man! Bye Bye Woodson,” commented an X user.

“Our coach is an embarrassment. Mostly because he can’t coach. But also this stuff. Please get a real coach,” shared a fan.

From another fan who wants Indiana to sack Woodson: “Wow. Another example as to how he still hasn't transitioned from NBA. #fireWoodson”

“Absolutely embarrassing@MikeWoodsonNBA,” read another comment.

Woodson's apparent frustration could also be caused by how awful Indiana's inbound execution was during their last possession in the Maryland game.

With 3.9 seconds left in regulation and with the Hoosiers trailing by a point following an Indiana timeout, sophomore guard Myles Rice was forced to take a tough 3-point attempt from the right corner which he missed. The poor spacing did not help Rice at all, as he had three bodies near him as he took a very low percentage desperation attempt.

The Hoosiers slid down to 14-7 overall after the loss to Maryland. They are also now sporting a 5-5 Big Ten record after losing four of their last five outings. It is not about to get much easier for Indiana, as the Hoosiers are scheduled to face off against Purdue Boilermakers, Wisconsin Badgers, Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans (all currently ranked) in their next four games.