ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Maryland-Indiana prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Maryland-Indiana.

The clock is ticking, and time is running out for Indiana head coach Mike Woodson. Indiana is plainly an average team. Maybe the Hoosiers can sneak into the back end of the NCAA Tournament field. They should be in the bubble conversation, and they are probably going to win enough games over the next six weeks to remain relevant heading into the Big Ten Tournament and then Selection Sunday. However, that is not the expected standard in Bloomington. Indiana should not only make NCAA Tournaments, but make Sweet 16s and at least be a threat to make a deep run. Indiana probably has a best-case scenario right now of making the NCAA Tournament, winning one game, and then getting blasted by a high seed in the second round. That's the most IU can hope for.

It's far from likely that such a modest level of achievement can be attained.

Indiana is no sure thing to make March Madness to begin with. The Hoosiers are coming off a loss to fellow bubble team Northwestern. IU has lost three of its last four games, and two of those losses were total blowouts against Iowa and Illinois. Indiana got crushed at home by Illinois, and IU fans were openly chanting for Woodson to be fired. It simply isn't supposed to be a struggle at Indiana to make the NCAA Tournament, but that's exactly what life under Mike Woodson has been like. Unless Indiana can go on a big run in the coming weeks to remove any bubble pressure whatsoever, it's hard to think anyone at Indiana will want to retain Woodson for another season. It already seems clear this is not the best the Hoosiers can do in a sport they care passionately about.

Maryland is a bubble team as well, but the Terrapins just trounced Illinois on the road, a huge win for coach Kevin Willard and his team. Maryland improved its bubble position to a considerable extent. That performance should give the Terps a lot of confidence heading into Bloomington for this earlybird game on Sunday.

Here are the Maryland-Indiana College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Indiana Odds

Maryland: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -156

Indiana: +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 150.5 (-114)

Under: 150.5 (-106)

How to Watch Maryland vs Indiana

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Maryland team which wiped out Illinois on the road is a really good team. The weird thing about Maryland is that there is a lot of variance between the team's best and worst versions, but when the Terps are locked in, they are strong and potent. That team has a much higher ceiling than Indiana does. The Hoosiers are a mess and show no signs of snapping out of their run of mediocrity.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana knows it has to turn its season around. The Hoosiers are in a slump and know they have to regroup at home. Expect a big-time effort from a team in a very urgent situation. Maryland is also unlikely to replicate its performance against Illinois.

Final Maryland-Indiana Prediction & Pick

These are two very inconsistent teams. A pregame bet might leave you stuck with the wrong side, so wait for a live in-game play where you might be able to jump on a trend and/or an adjusted line.

Final Maryland-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana +3.5