As New York Mets pitcher Craig Kimbrel had been preparing in spring training for the chance to make the Opening Day roster, the star wouldn't get the news he hoped for. While Kimbrel's Opening Day fate for the Mets is not making the roster, the 37-year-0ld speaks about his current goal.

There is no doubt that the main goal was to make the roster to start the 2026 campaign, but now the process is to “stay ready” for his name to be called when needed.

“I am going to stay down here in Florida and stay ready. My goal was to make the Opening Day roster. I am a little disappointed in that, but that is all on me,” Kimbrel said, according to NJ.com.

Kimbrel is a baseball veteran who has been in the majors since 2010, being one of the most productive relievers in recent memory, though his recent stretches have been up-and-down.

Mets' Carlos Mendoza on Craig Kimbrel not making Opening Day roster

For New York manager Carlos Mendoza, he would say that “there's a good chance” of him staying with the team to improve.

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“He likes it here, he wants to win,” Mendoza said Sunday. “There’s a good chance he stays back here in Florida to continue to pitch and until the opportunity presents itself. That shows you who he is as a person, as a human, as a competitor.”

In six appearances during the Mets' Grapefruit League games, he would record a 4.50 ERA, with Mendoza explaining what New York values for a pitcher now.

“In this scenario, especially early on, we see the value of that extra arm who can provide 35, 40 pitches if we need to,” Mendoza continued. “Even though Craig went two-ups the other day, we’re not comfortable to get him there yet.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen when Kimbrel sees himself back on an MLB mound with New York's Opening Day on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.