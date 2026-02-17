T.J. Otzelberger reflected on how he and the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones pulled off the 70-67 upset win over the No. 2 Houston Cougars on Monday night.

Otzelberger is going through his fifth season with the Cyclones, enjoying massive success while elevating the program as NCAA Tournament contenders. Their performances this season firmly has them inside the top 10 of the AP Top 25, showing their case for a potential deep run in the March tournament.

Otzelberger helped Iowa State prove its worth by taking down No. 2 Houston, who finished as the runners-up in the national championship game last season. He reflected on the win after the game on ESPN's SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. It was there where he explained how his team pulled away with the upset.

“We're fortunate. We have such great leadership on our team. Tamin Lipsey, Joshua, Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic; those guys are unbelievable leaders, and they bring it every single day for our team. And fortunate to have so much pride in our program. This fan base is amazing. We're fortunate to have the best fans in the country,” Otzelberger said.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger joins @notthefakeSVP after his No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones closed out a tough comeback win over No. 2 Houston 👀 pic.twitter.com/CleY2DpNa1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 17, 2026

How T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State performed against Houston

T.J. Otzelberger is proving himself to be one of the best coaches in college basketball. Leading Iowa State in the upset win over Houston is another example of his elite talent.

The game was close from start to finish, showing the incredible quality of both teams as some of the best in the country. However, Houston collapsed in the second half despite leading 60-53 with 8:28 to go. They allowed the Cyclones to outscore them 17-7 for the remainder of the game, pulling off the upset in the process.

Three players scored in double-digits for Iowa State in the win. Joshua Jefferson led the way with a stat line of 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a block. He shot 4-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Nate Heise came next with 11 points and six rebounds, Blake Buchanan had 10 points and four rebounds, while Tamin Lipsey provided nine points and eight rebounds.

Iowa State improved to a 23-3 overall record on the season, going 10-3 in its Big 12 matchups so far. They sit at third place in the conference standings, being above the Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders while trailing the Arizona Wildcats and Cougars.

The No. 6 Cyclones will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the No. 23 BYU Cougars as tip-off will take place on Feb. 21 at 10:30 p.m. ET.