The Tennessee Titans will have a new identity next season with Robert Saleh as the head coach, and it will start with their defense. That's what they've focused on to start free agency, as John Franklin-Myers was their latest signing, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“John Franklin-Meyers is signing with the Titans on a 3-year, $63M deal with $42M guaranteed, per The Insiders,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Franklin-Myers will reunite with Saleh, as they were both with the New York Jets a few years ago.

Over the past two seasons, Franklin-Myers has recorded 14.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss with the Broncos. He's one of the reasons why their defense has been one of the best in the league, and he'll now have the chance to try and make that impact with the Titans.

After it was announced that the Titans would be signing Franklin-Myers, they reached a deal with cornerback Cor'Dale Flott on a three-year, $45 million contract. They also agreed to a deal with former New Orleans Saints cornerback Alonte Taylor.

There's no doubt that the Titans are trying to improve on that side of the ball, and with a coach like Saleh, they could be one of the better groups in the league. Much work still needs to be done, so it will be interesting to see what they do as free agency continues, as well as in the draft.

The Titans did not have the best season last year, and they fired Brian Callahan in the middle of the season. The offense was not consistent, and it didn't give Cam Ward the opportunity to truly show what he could do.

Now, with Brian Daboll in as the offensive coordinator, things should be much better for Ward, and they'll need to keep adding pieces to help him.