When the Arizona Cardinals placed quarterback Kyler Murray on the injured reserve, they were able to avoid answering a crucial question. Will the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft start under center for this franchise ever again? The organization will soon address this dilemma, but not quite yet. Third-year head coach Jonathan Gannon is not opening Murray's practice window this week, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a foot injury in an Oct. 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans and has not played since, leaving his short-term and long-term status in serious doubt. Once he does gain medical clearance, the Cardinals will have a big decision to make. Sticking with veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett over a healthy Murray would send an ear-splitting message to the rest of the NFL: the 28-year-old's time in Glendale would likely be nearing an end.

Article Continues Below

Tapped to be the face of the franchise, Kyler Murray has failed to build on the promise he showed early in his NFL career. He is stagnating, and so are the Cardinals. A split could be necessary for both parties. Many would argue it is just a matter of time before a trade is initiated. Before such a scenario can even come to fruition, though, Murray and Arizona must finish the 2025-26 campaign.

No. 1's main objective right now is to return to practice. He will have to wait at least one more week before taking the field. Meanwhile, Brissett and the slumping Cardinals (3-9) will prepare for a Sunday's home matchup versus what figures to be an angry Los Angeles Rams team (9-3).