The Denver Broncos should get a key player back this week. However, the Washington Commanders might also get a star back. And here are the bold predictions for their week 13 Sunday Night Football clash.

The Broncos are flying high with a record of 9-2 and Super Bowl aspirations. Meanwhile, the Commanders are suffering through a 3-8 season with a bleak future to boot.

Let’s check out what could happen.

Broncos QB Bo Nix will toss three TD passes

This isn't just a whim prediction. The Broncos need to get Nix back on a pace if they are going to flourish in the playoffs. He had four touchdown passes against the Cowboys several weeks ago. But since then, he hasn’t been nearly as good.

Therefore, part of this prediction is that the Broncos will find ways to get him touchdown passes. They could come from as close as three or four yards out.

And the reason this will be successful is because the Commanders are so weak on defense. There are multiple ways to score against them. So the Broncos will use that to their advantage, and Nix will find paydirt through the air numerous times.

Certainly, the Broncos believe in Nix. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph went the distance in his praise for Nix, according to Broncoswire.com.

“I think Bo Nix is the Broncos' future John Elway; he's going to be here for a long time,” said Joseph. “Because he's built for it. He's built for it, I promise you that. And No. 2 about Bo Nix, we know on gameday, he's gonna make a play.”

Nix pumped the brakes a little.

“Well, that’s quite something coming from a coach like that, well-respected not only in our organization but in the entire league,” said Nix. “Obviously, I know behind a statement like that comes a lot of work and responsibility. So doesn’t just happen in Year 1 or 2. It doesn’t just happen overnight. I continue to do my part, do my role in becoming the player that this team needs me to be. I’m definitely not going to slow down until I’m that and more. I’m excited about the opportunity at hand, and I’m excited about the team that we’re building.”

But Nix will still destroy the Commanders.

Commanders QB Marcus Mariota will throw for under 225 yards

Yes, the Commanders possibly will get receiver Terry McLaurin back in the lineup. But that doesn’t mean Mariota will have time to throw. It’s going to be a long night for the Washington offense.

Being a team guy, Mariota dutifully spoke the company line, according to Commanders.com

“It starts up top with DQ [Head Coach Dan Quinn],” Mariota said. “He sets the mood every day, guys follow that, and I do believe that. And again, it's not going to all happen at once.

“We understand that being out here, taking it one day at a time, getting things corrected, getting things organized, making sure everyone's on the same page so that when we do get to Sunday, guys are feeling confident and ready to go.”

If Mariota gets anything at all done, the Commanders will need to take care of the ball.

“It's just continuing to not shoot ourselves in the foot,” Mariota said. “I think [in] the second half we had, whether it's penalties, negative plays, those types of things really hurt our drives [against the Chiefs]. So, it's cleaning up little things. I think as an offense we are close, and the more that everyone is on the same page, I think those things are going to get cleaned up.”

Broncos RB RJ Harvey will get 80-plus total yards

Some of these will come on receptions, but look for Harvey to make some explosive plays.

Sports Illustrated likes what they see from Harvey, too.

Harvey was a disappointment in his first game without J.K. Dobbins, scoring just eight fantasy points in a win over the Chiefs,” Michael Fabiano wrote. “Still, he has flex appeal this week based on a matchup against the Commanders. Their defense has allowed the second-most points per game to backs since Week 9, and six different runners have beaten them for 17-plus points since Week 4.”

Harvey should get plenty of touches. But if he gets a touchdown, it will likely come through the air.

This is a blowout win for the Broncos

The Commanders simply lost their willingness to compete. That's what happens when you build a roster of old guys, and they start to lose a bunch of games. Think about it, what motivation is there for a guy like Bobby Wagner to help this team finish 5-12 instead of 3-14?

If the Commanders had young players on the field, they would at least have the hunger of their future pushing them forward. The Broncos win this game, 34-10.